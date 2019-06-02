Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Formerly of Vestal - Diane L. Kornfeind passed away peacefully on May 28, 2019, at the age of 87, surrounded by her family and loved ones, to join and embrace her husband, sisters, brothers, and friends.

Diane married the man of her dreams, William 'Bill' Kornfeind. Diane was a woman of many talents. She will be remembered by many for the legendary holiday celebrations she hosted that provided memories and laughter for a lifetime.

Left to honor and remember Diane's are her two sons and their wives, Donald and Lisa Kornfeind and Brian and Juliana Kornfeind ,and former daughter in law Erica. Diane was devoted to her grandchildren Danielle, Jessica (Jason), Chuck, Dan, Elissa, Brianne, Anna, Alex, and John.

Also known as Auntie Di, she was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was also blessed with a personality that was loved by many devoted friends throughout her life who shared many years of laughter and enjoyment.

Diane, Mom, Gram, Auntie Di, will be missed dearly. How eloquently she danced through life will be remembered by her friends and family for eternity.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Diane Kornfeind to the Saint Luke's Hospice House, Endowment Fund 2455 Black River Road Bethlehem PA 18015.

A private memorial service will be held . Final internment at Vestal Hills Memorial Park.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 2, 2019
