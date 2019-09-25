|
|
Diane M. McQuade
Endicott - Diane Woodruff McQuade, 76, born 06/25/1943 passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at Vestal Park Nursing Facility on 09/21/19. She was predeceased by her loving and devoted husband Patrick McQuade whom was her "best friend". They celebrated 30 years of a beautiful life together creating a large loving family that was her pride and joy. Her hard working, creative and strong values are reflected in her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her 5 loving children. Colleen and Peter Urban, Pat and Cathy McQuade, Tim and Erica McQuade, Joe and Alison McQuade, and Tom McQuade and fiancé Jocelyn West; her 14 grandchildren, Ryan Urban and fiancé Breanne Peterson, Kyle Urban, Jack, Kate and Luke Mcquade, Brennan and Reagan McQuade, Brianna, Griffin and Liam McQuade and Isaiah Harris, Gavin and Dylan McQuade. Her sisters Jane Krebbeks and Patty (Bill) Schulze. Her sister in law Sharon Alexander and her Aunt Christine Sypniewski whose monthly visits brought Diane such happiness and Joy during her time at Vestal Park. Diane was predeceased by her mother and father, Sophie and Earl Woodruff and her brother James Woodruff (Sharon). She was also predeceased by several aunts and uncles. She is now with her aunt Helen Farrell, and her aunt Mary Kennedy whom were like sisters to her her. She is also survived by Her Brother in law Mike McQuade(Marylee), sister in laws Mary Ann Ewanco(Jim), Agnes Randesi(Albert), Charlotte McQuade(Jerry) and Corrine McQuade (Jack), Predeceased by brother in laws, Hank McQuade, Jack McQuade(Corrine), Al McQuade (Mary), Jerry McQuade(Charlotte) and sister in law Teresa Kocur ( Nick). Diane had a very large, loving and caring extended family with many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and cousins.
Diane was either hosting family gatherings or attending them. She had a wonderful sense of humor. She had hobbies that included her beautiful talents of painting ceramics, doing crafts, crocheting, knitting, sewing and baking her famous sugar cookies, kolachki and decorated cakes. She was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church for many years and they became a member of St. Ambrose Church for many more years. Her faith was strong and showed when anyone she knew was in need. Diane worked at Security Mutual in the 60's, then at The Key Punch Center and then at IBM for 26 years. She worked 2nd and 3rd shift always sacrificing for her family and instilling a good hardworking ethic into her children.
We the family would like to thank all the personnel, especially the nurses and nursing assistants at Vestal Park Nursing for their very caring and good care they gave our mother. Many of them treated her like a friend rather than a patient, we truly appreciate the care she received.
A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Ambrose Church, Endicott, on Friday September 27, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends on Friday at St. Ambrose Church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Diane can be made to the or to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019