Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Pennellville, formerly Lisle - Diane Mowry, 80, died July 29, 2019. She was born in Killawog, the daughter of Charles and Hulda Louise (Kratzer) Stretch. She is survived by her nieces and nephews; Cynthia Hubbard, Arnold (Anita) Parker, Rudy (Becky) Parker, Nancy (Darrell) Trahan and Ginger (Shash) Kudchadker and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Marie Bernhauer in February. Diane worked as a candlemaker for Will and Baumer in Liverpool and McDonalds in Mattydale for many years until her retirement.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Friday at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. Burial will follow in Center Lisle Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 12:00 noon -1:00 pm. Sign the guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 31, 2019
