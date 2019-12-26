|
Diane Prosinski
Vestal - Diane Prosinski, 57 of Vestal, NY passed away Tuesday December 24, 2019 at Mercy House of The Southern Tier. She was predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Patricia Prosinski; her brother, Mark Prosinski. She is survived by three brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael and Debbie Prosinski, nieces Kelsey and Kayla; Tim and Debbie Prosinski, nieces Sara and Nicole; John and Angela Prosinski, nieces Delanna and Averie; her aunt and uncle, Fayelene and Thomas Grimes, cousins Kristen and Tom. Diane was a graduate of Seton Catholic Central High School Class of 1960, a graduate of Broome Community College, and a longtime I.B.M. Endicott employee. Diane was also an avid Boston Red Sox Fan and cherished her rescue dogs. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday (Today) at 12:00 pm at The Church of The Holy Family 3600 Phyllis St. Endwell,NY. The family will receive friends at the Church of The Holy Family Friday (Today) from 10:00 am until 11:45 am. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in memory of Diane may be made to Mercy House of The Southern Tier 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY 13760 or to the Humane Society 167 Conklin Ave. Binghamton, NY 13903.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019