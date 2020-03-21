|
|
Diane Riese
Diane Riese, 60, passed away Sunday, March 15th at her home in Central Square after a courageous 4 1/2 year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Diane grew up in Vestal and graduated from Vestal High School. She then graduated from SUNY Geneseo and received her Master's Degree from Syracuse University. She was a Speech Pathologist with the Liverpool School District for 32 years. She retired in June 2015 and was diagnosed with cancer a month later.
She was an avid scrapbooker, making several albums for friends and family to remember the events in their lives. She also enjoyed gardening doing Sudoku puzzles, and reading.
She was a member of the Cicero United Methodist Church.
She was predeceased by her mother, Kay (Schmick) Hinkley.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, John, sons JJ(Christina), Rob and Brandon, her father Robert Hinkley, two grandchildren, Logan and Wyatt, her siblings Bob(Donna) Hinkley, Darlene(Mark) Staats, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Due to current assembly restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.
Donations may be made to Diane's favorite charity, Make-A-Wish Foundation at wish.org.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020