Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Tomsa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Tomsa


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Diane Tomsa Obituary
Diane Tomsa

Formerly of Endicott - Diane (Cacialli) Tomsa, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Mesa View Regional Hospital in Mesquite, Nevada. She was born August 17, 1948 in Endicott, NY to Julius and Caroline (Clara) Cacialli, who predeceased her. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Dean, daughter Tara (Cunningham) Carlin (Richard) and beloved grandsons Dylan and Jackson, her brother Julius Cacialli (Susan) and nieces Lynne Cacialli, Michelle Medina, Laura Randall and her grand-nephew Daniel, grand-niece Taylor and great-grand-nephew Karter. Also surviving Diane are step-children Amy (Tomsa) Johnson, Tamara Tomsa, and Derek Tomsa along with step-grandchildren Nicholas, Chelsey, Matthew, Paige, Heather, Ben, Dominik and great-grandchildren Julian, Catarina and Emelia and her very special brother-in-law William Tomsa (Gloria). Diane was a beautician in Johnson City for many years, enjoyed working at Broome County DSS with foster children, as a Casino Rewards Club host in Las Vegas and finally Casino Rewards Club supervisor in Mesquite. After retiring they continued to live in Mesquite with their little dogs, Winnie, Maggie and Harley, whom she adored.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday 10 am from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Tuesday from 5 to 7 pm. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Diane may be directed to an animal shelter of your choice in lieu of flowers.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Allen Memorial Home
Download Now