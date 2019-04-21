|
Diane Tomsa
Formerly of Endicott - Diane (Cacialli) Tomsa, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Mesa View Regional Hospital in Mesquite, Nevada. She was born August 17, 1948 in Endicott, NY to Julius and Caroline (Clara) Cacialli, who predeceased her. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Dean, daughter Tara (Cunningham) Carlin (Richard) and beloved grandsons Dylan and Jackson, her brother Julius Cacialli (Susan) and nieces Lynne Cacialli, Michelle Medina, Laura Randall and her grand-nephew Daniel, grand-niece Taylor and great-grand-nephew Karter. Also surviving Diane are step-children Amy (Tomsa) Johnson, Tamara Tomsa, and Derek Tomsa along with step-grandchildren Nicholas, Chelsey, Matthew, Paige, Heather, Ben, Dominik and great-grandchildren Julian, Catarina and Emelia and her very special brother-in-law William Tomsa (Gloria). Diane was a beautician in Johnson City for many years, enjoyed working at Broome County DSS with foster children, as a Casino Rewards Club host in Las Vegas and finally Casino Rewards Club supervisor in Mesquite. After retiring they continued to live in Mesquite with their little dogs, Winnie, Maggie and Harley, whom she adored.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday 10 am from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Tuesday from 5 to 7 pm. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Diane may be directed to an animal shelter of your choice in lieu of flowers.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019