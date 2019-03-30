Services
Michael Wargo Jr Funeral Home
812 E Scott St
Olyphant, PA 18447
(570) 489-3962
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Michael Wargo Jr Funeral Home
812 E Scott St
Olyphant, PA 18447
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
6:00 PM
Michael Wargo Jr Funeral Home
812 E Scott St
Olyphant, PA 18447
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Michael Wargo Jr Funeral Home
812 E Scott St
Olyphant, PA 18447
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
SS Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church
Olyphant, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diann Yuhnick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diann M. Yuhnick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Diann M. Yuhnick Obituary
Diann M. Yuhnick

Dalton, PA/ Conklin, NY - Diann M. Yuhnick, 74, of Dalton, PA and formally of Conklin, NY, died Tuesday evening surrounded by family after a lengthy illness. She is survived by her husband John W. Yuhnick of 54 years.

Born in Peckville, PA, Diann was the daughter of the late Victor and Tillie Zielkowski. She was a graduate of Lackawanna Trail High School and Broome Community College, Binghamton, NY. Prior to retirement, Diann was employed by the Susquehanna Valley Central School District, Conklin, NY. She was a member of SS. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church, Olyphant, PA.

Surviving along with her husband is a son, John H. Yuhnick and wife Kimberly, Binghamton, NY; a daughter, Cheryl A. Carter and husband Matthew, Eynon, PA: 4 grandchildren, Ashley Carter, Anna, James, and Nathan Yuhnick, and a sister Joyce.

She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary and a brother Richard Zielkowski.

Diann treasured every moment with her grandchildren and in her spare time, she loved to bake and care for her flower and vegetable gardens.

The funeral will be Monday, April 1 at 9:30 a.m. from the Michael Wargo Jr. Funeral Home, 812 E. Scott St. Olyphant, PA followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in SS Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church, Olyphant, PA. and burial at SS Cyril and Methodius Cemetery, Peckville, PA.

Family and friends may pay their respects Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. with Parastas Services at 6 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SS Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church, Olyphant, PA.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now