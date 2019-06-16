|
|
DiAnn McConnell
Binghamton - It is fitting that DiAnn Cole McConnell's life on earth ended on June 14, 2019- Flag Day- one of her favorite days of the year. She loved her country and community and contributed to them in many ways. DiAnn retired in 2015 after 43 years as a school crossing guard and took great pride in keeping the children of Benjamin Franklin Elementary School safe. She spent a lot of time over the years at the school by stepping in to be a grade parent if a class didn't have one, helping children learn to read and in any other way she could. The school honored her six years ago with a surprise birthday celebration which she cherished. DiAnn was a longtime member of Conklin Avenue First Baptist Church. There she filled many roles throughout the years but she was largely called upon to provide for the children of the congregation. She taught Sunday school and hosted craft night for the children of the church and the surrounding neighborhood. DiAnn was a Girl Scout leader for 30 years and took her scouts on many adventures up and down the eastern half of the country. DiAnn loved to travel and was an expert in all things "New York City". She was a proud member and a past president of the Daughters' of America. Mom valued her friendships and often took friends on adventures, squeezing them into her trademark station wagon. She was always ready for an adventure. We are thankful Mom lived an active, happy life until she was no longer able.
DiAnn was predeceased by her husband, James J. McConnell and her parents, Kenneth and Esther White. She is survived by her children; James (Nancy) McConnell, Joy-Marie (William) Farley, Randy McConnell, April (George McPeek) McConnell and Susanne (Michael) Rasmussen, four treasured grandsons; Keegan Farley, Keller (Shelby Kress) Farley, McCennzy McConnell and Charles Pangburn.
DiAnn's family appreciates the care provided by her special Caregiver, Donna and the support of all the wonderful people at Lourdes Hospice.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton with the Reverend C. James Jones officiating. Interment will follow services in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. Family will receive friends at the funeral home 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Monday, June 17, 2019. Memorial contributions in DiAnn's name may be made to Lourdes Hospice, 4102 Old Vestal Road, Vestal, NY 13850. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com.
