|
|
In Loving Memory of
Dimitrios Jimmy Mpintos
9/16/1949 - 10/13/2017
2 years have passed
I'll never forget that day
Someone called to
tell me
That you'd gone away
You were my rock
Strong and true
Don't know what to do
Without you
I was your first
born daughter
Daddy's little girl
I took my own path
But still part of
your world
I wasn't the best at times
Crazy as can be
But I know you were always there for me
I love you now
Like I loved you then
I just hope to see
you again
I'm so proud to be
your daughter
I love and miss you baba
Love Tina Mpintos
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019