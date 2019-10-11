Resources
Dimitrios Jimmy Mpintos

In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Dimitrios Jimmy Mpintos

9/16/1949 - 10/13/2017

2 years have passed

I'll never forget that day

Someone called to

tell me

That you'd gone away

You were my rock

Strong and true

Don't know what to do

Without you

I was your first

born daughter

Daddy's little girl

I took my own path

But still part of

your world

I wasn't the best at times

Crazy as can be

But I know you were always there for me

I love you now

Like I loved you then

I just hope to see

you again

I'm so proud to be

your daughter

I love and miss you baba

Love Tina Mpintos
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
