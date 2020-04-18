Services
Savage DeMarco Funeral Service
338 Conklin Ave
Binghamton, NY 13903
607-724-1415
Dolly E. Holmes


1916 - 2020
Dolly E. Holmes Obituary
Dolly E. Holmes

Johnson City, NY - Dolly E. Holmes, 103, of Johnson City passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Paul in 2005 and her daughter, Bonnie Jean in 1996. She is survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends. She was a physical education teacher at Binghamton High School. Dolly, along with her husband, dedicated her life to maximizing the quality of life of her disabled daughter. She was an active contributor to organizations including the Association for Retarded Children and . Her family traveled extensively in an RV, visiting numerous locations in this country and abroad. Dolly loved badminton, tennis, piano, knitting, and swimming, and participated in such activities as long as she was physically able. In her later years, she loved spending time at the Gazebo at Highland Park.

Private funeral services will be held at Vestal Hills Memorial Park . Condolences may be sent at www.SavageFS.com. Arrangements are entrusted to SAVAGE-Demarco Funeral Service, 338-344 Conklin Ave , Binghamton .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
