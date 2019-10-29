Services
Dolly Mae Penny

Chenango Forks - Dolly Mae Penny, 92, passed away October 29, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband James Wallace Penny and survived by her daughters Annamary Sharpe, Roxanne Kark and Jacqueline Merritt, her brother David Warren 12 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be 12 noon Friday at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. Burial will be in Port Crane Cemetery. The family will greet friends Friday from 11-12. Sign her guestbook at www.HEFuneralHome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
