Dolores A. Vasisko
Dolores A. Vasisko

January 4, 1927 - November 21, 2020

Dolores A. Vasisko, 93, of Duncansville, PA (formerly of Endicott, NY) passed away at home on November 21, 2020 after a short illness. She was born in Hawley, PA, the daughter of Alfonsus and Jennifer (Montgomery-Bingham) McCabe. She married Vincent R. Vasisko on September 15, 1951.

She is survived by a daughter, Nancy Herbaugh (Kenneth) of Duncansville, PA; two sons: Scott Vasisko of Apalachin, NY and Christopher Vasisko (Carolyn) of Cypress, TX; eight grandchildren: Allison Herbaugh of Hollidaysburg, PA, Corey Vasisko (Chelsea) of NYC, NY, Adam Herbaugh (Elizabeth) of Roaring Spring, PA, Laura Vasisko of Washington DC, Sara Vasisko of Virginia Beach, VA, Olivia and Victoria Vasisko of Cypress, TX, and Delaney Vasisko of Houston, TX; one great grandchild: Houston Herbaugh of Roaring Spring, PA; one sister: Geraldine V. Boyle (Joseph), Mechanicsburg, PA, and one brother, Donald McCabe of Emporia, KS. Aunt "DoDo" also leaves many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent (October 11, 2003), a son, Richard, a daughter-in-law, Kathleen (Scott), and a sister-in-law, Waneta McCabe (Donald).

Dolores was a graduate of Hawley High School and Philadelphia General Nursing School. She was an RN for many years at Ideal Hospital, Endicott, NY. She retired as the Inservice Coordinator in 1985. She and her husband Vincent loved to travel and had many happy years sharing homes in both Endicott, NY and Fort Myers, FL. She had many loving West Endicott friends and neighbors that the family would like to acknowledge.

All services are private. Interment will be at Riverhurst Cemetery, Endwell NY at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.

Cremation service provided by Sorge Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Hollidaysburg, PA.

www.sorgefuneralhome.com




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
