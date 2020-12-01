Dolores Bennett



Richmond, VA - Dolores Bennett, formerly of Chenango Bridge, died peacefully in Richmond, VA on 11/24/2020. She was born to Marion and George Augustine in Blossburg, PA on 7/24/1932. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Norman, in 1991, and her great-granddaughter, Willa Mooney, in 2005. She is survived by her loving family: daughter, Cathy Kornblatt (Dan) Eden Prairie, MN; and sons, Gary (Mary Beth) Greene, NY; Mark (Siobhan) Bedford, NH; Brian (Monica) Glen Allen, VA. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jillian Kornblatt (James Mooney) Minnetonka, MN; Alexander Bennett, Seattle, WA; Ian Bennett, New York, NY; Erikson Bennett, Bedford, NH; Colin Bennett, Baltimore, MD; Ryan Bennett, Richmond, VA, and by her great grandchildren, Quentin and Esmé Mooney, Minnetonka, MN. She also leaves her very special sister, Sally Hundt (Alan), Leesburg, VA and many nieces and nephews. Mom, also known as DeeDee or Peaches, was a spunky, resilient woman who fiercely loved her family. She especially loved babies, children, and baking, and was always up for an outing, be it shopping, to the park, visiting or traveling. She famously tried to teach each of us how to fold laundry properly, which usually ended in her folding a lot of laundry for all of us over many years. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at the Chenango Valley Cemetery in Hillcrest, NY.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store