Dolores Comerota
Conklin - Our beloved mother, Dolores Comerota, 88, passed away on October 25, 2019. She was always there for her family. Dolores gave us her unconditional love and support. Her grandson Chris was the center of her world. She also loved her animals. Dolores' family will miss her wonderful cooking and baking. She was an accomplished artist whose talents will be missed. Dolores served the community as a realtor for many years. She found great personal reward from her profession.
She was predeceased by her husband, James and son, James, Jr. Dolores is survived by her children; William and Anne Comerota, Conklin, grandson, Christopher Comerota, Conklin. She leaves behind close friend Marge Jacobs. Dolores' family would like to thank the staff at Good Shepherd Fairview Home for their loving care during Dolores' last years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9:30 am, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Saint Mary of the Assumption, 192-194 Court Street, Binghamton with the Reverend Jon Werner officiating. Interment will follow services in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton. Memorial contributions in Dolores' name may be made to the Broome County Humane Society, 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019