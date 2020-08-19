1/
Dolores M. Riley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores M. Riley

Hallstead - Dolores M. Riley 90, of Hallstead passed away August 16th, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family at her side. She was predeceased by her loving husband John Riley, her sister Kathleen Schappert, a brother Bud McCarthy and many more loved ones. She touched many Hearts. She is survived by her Children Jack & Jan, Jim & Maryann, Bill & Joyce, Rosemarie & Kevin, 2 sisters Joan Conway & Mary Jean Lakavage, 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson. Her oldest and dearest friend Nancy McDonald. Dolores retired from OTB, loved playing rummy with her Billy and having Ice-Cream every night.

At Dolores's request services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street Johnson City, New York. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to St. Jude's Hospital in memory of Dolores M Riley





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved