Dolores M. Riley



Hallstead - Dolores M. Riley 90, of Hallstead passed away August 16th, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family at her side. She was predeceased by her loving husband John Riley, her sister Kathleen Schappert, a brother Bud McCarthy and many more loved ones. She touched many Hearts. She is survived by her Children Jack & Jan, Jim & Maryann, Bill & Joyce, Rosemarie & Kevin, 2 sisters Joan Conway & Mary Jean Lakavage, 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson. Her oldest and dearest friend Nancy McDonald. Dolores retired from OTB, loved playing rummy with her Billy and having Ice-Cream every night.



At Dolores's request services will be private and at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements are by the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street Johnson City, New York. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to St. Jude's Hospital in memory of Dolores M Riley











