|
|
Dolores M. Wenger
Vestal - Dolores M. Wenger, 89, of Vestal, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Oscar and Agnes White of Hancock, NY. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Theodore R. Wenger, her children; Deborah (Edward) Salomon, Southhampton, PA, Patricia Wenger, West Chester, PA, and Gary (Patricia) Wenger, Harvard, MA, grandchildren; Eric and Emily Salomon, Caroline Wenger, and Kelsey and Gregory Wenger, great grandchildren; Selina, Rylee, and Cyrus, her brother who predeceased her, Vincent White, sister, Beverly Gray, in-laws; Rosemary Suwak, Dorothy Stepanovsky, and her predeceased in-laws; John Gray, Anna Honsinger, Sally Dellard, and Stephen Wenger, also many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Dolores was born in Hancock, NY and after graduation from high school, moved to Endicott where she worked at E. J. After getting married and while raising three children, she worked as a cashier at Britt's Café, which led to her job at Binghamton Savings Bank. She made her career that she loved there, and rose to assistant Manager. Dolores was a woman with the determination and patience to learn and teach almost anything, from knitting and crochet to computer skills. She and Theodore loved seeing the world on their numerous trips abroad. Dolores took up downhill skiing in her 40's and didn't stop until her 80's. Later in life she developed a passion for tennis and was a well-known fan at the annual tournament at Rec Park in Binghamton. A holiday didn't go unnoticed without a gift from her to her children and grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be offered at Our Lady of Sorrows Church on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 765 Main St. Vestal, on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Dolores can be made to the ipffoundation.org.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019