Dolores M. Zeleznik
formerly of Binghamton - Dolores M. (Horvatt) Zeleznik, 89, left this life as she knew it at Ideal Senior Living Center, Endicott, NY, on Sunday February 17th 2019, after years of declining health. Dolores was a constant reminder of faith in motion by putting her life in God's hands having survived a liver transplant in 1998, lymphoma in the 1980's and most recently the onset of dementia. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Edward J. Zeleznik in 2012. She is survived by her children; Robert (Charlene) Zeleznik, Friendsville, PA.; Karen Tangi, Binghamton, NY; 3 granddaughters, Leah (Nate) McCoy, Tarra Tangi & Steve Badger, Windsor, NY, and Lydia Tangi & Sean Hogan, Hedgesville, WVA.; 3 great-grandchildren, Colt Badger, Evolette & Will McCoy; and one brother, Donald Horvatt, Hallstead. PA. She is also survived by 2 nieces, Victoria & (Hans) Moelder and Jomarie Zeleznik; 2 nephews, Donald & (Lori) Horvatt Jr. and John & (Jill) Zeleznik. A life member of Holy Trinity (formerly St. Ann's) Dolores was active in the Altar Rosary Society, Confraternity of Christian Mothers, Parish Council and volunteered for many church functions. Dolores was "Mom" to many people throughout the years. You could always look forward to a good homecooked meal and conversation. Dolores enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, Sunday afternoon football games, and earned several 1st place ribbons for her ceramic projects. Our family would like to thank all of the staff at Ideal Senior Living Center for the care, compassion, respect and friendship that was extended to Dolores while she was a resident of the facility. The staff at Ideal was like an extension of a second family. A personal thank you to Dr. Eisenburg who as her physician treated and cared for her as an individual mentally and physically. Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday February 22, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Bednarsky Funeral Home, 96 Glenwood Ave. Binghamton, NY. A Funeral Mass will be offered at the Church of the Holy Trinity, 346 Prospect St. Binghamton, NY on Saturday February 23rd at 10:00 AM. Burial will be in Slovak Catholic Cemetery in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dolores's memory to Church of the Holy Trinity Altar & Rosary Society, 346 Prospect St. Binghamton, NY 13905.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 21, 2019