Dolores Marie PruyneDolores Marie Pruyne, 90, of Endicott, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, resting comfortably at her home. Taken care of by her two sons, Richard and Jim, and her friend Tina, also surviving are sons, Jerry and Steve, and brother, Joe Germick. She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Ralph Pruyne and her son, Kenny Pruyne. Dolores was a faithful member of The House of Bread and The Mother of Twins Club. She was dedicated to her family and loved the outdoors, painting and playing the guitar. A gathering will be held at a later date.