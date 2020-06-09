Dolores Marie Pruyne
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Marie Pruyne

Dolores Marie Pruyne, 90, of Endicott, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, resting comfortably at her home. Taken care of by her two sons, Richard and Jim, and her friend Tina, also surviving are sons, Jerry and Steve, and brother, Joe Germick. She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Ralph Pruyne and her son, Kenny Pruyne. Dolores was a faithful member of The House of Bread and The Mother of Twins Club. She was dedicated to her family and loved the outdoors, painting and playing the guitar. A gathering will be held at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
(607) 785-0411
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved