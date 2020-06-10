Dolores Marie Pruyne
Dolores Marie Pruyne

Dolores Marie Pruyne passed into the arms of the Lord this morning, June 9th, 2020 at the age of 90. She had a lifetime love affair with her husband, Kenneth R. Pruyne (Dec 2/17). Mother to five boys, Steven, Kenneth (Dec, 10/17), Gerald, James and Richard. She is succeeded by her brother Joseph Germick. She was raised Catholic but has been a member of the House of Bread Fellowship Church for many years. She had a very personal relationship with Jesus and generously donated to religious causes. Dolores was the president of the Twins Mothers Club when her children were young. She traveled the world with her husband and her highlight was visiting the religious sites of Israel. Dolores wished to be cremated at the Coleman Daniels Funeral Home and join her husband and son in the Town of Maine Cemetery. Please remember her in your hearts.




