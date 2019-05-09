Dolores Rusin



Binghamotn - Dolores (Dody) Rusin age 95 1/2 of Binghamton, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 6, 2019 . Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Great, Great Grandmother, and friend. Predeceased by her high school sweetheart and husband of 56 years, William Rusin, parents Orville Trippe and Ora Trippe, infant daughter, Nancy, numerous friends and relatives. She is survived by her daughter, Judith Bendzel, LaFayette,Ga and her son, William (Linda)Rusin, Windsor,NY. Grandchildren, Chris Bendzel, Amy(Bob) Summers, Mary(John) Turner, Will(Alana)Rusin, and Mark(Alex) Rusin. Step-grandchildren, Rod(Kelly)Jewett and Brian(Cathy)Jewett. 11 great grandchildren and 4 great, great grandchildren. Special family, Dom and Hoa Tai. Mom loved the Yankees and occasional trips to Tioga Downs where she always "broke even or won". Most of all, her life centered around her family, friends, and her church. A special thanks to the compassionate staff at Good Shepherd Fairview Home for watching over Mom these last few years. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 11 at Nimmonsburg United Methodist Church, Front St. from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with a Memorial Service to follow at 11am. Burial will be at Chenango Valley Cemetery after the Service. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Good Shepherd Communities Foundation 32 Village Endwell, NY 13760. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 9 to May 10, 2019