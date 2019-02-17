|
|
Domenica "JoAnn" Merlino
Greene - Domenica "JoAnn" Merlino, 80 of Greene, died Thursday, February 14, 2019 at her home. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Louis Merlino. She is survived by her children, Louis Merlino, Florida; Frank and Jen Merlino, Endicott; Gary and Kathy Merlino, PA; Steven and Christina Merlino, Long Island and Stacey Merlino, Florida. She was a former resident of Long Island. A Funeral Mass will be offered at SS. Cyril and Methodius Church, Clinton Street, Binghamton, Tuesday at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends at the J. A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Monday from 4 to 6 p.m.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019