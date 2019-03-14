|
|
Domenica Paniccia
Endicott - Domenica Paniccia, 84, of Endicott, known for her kindness and caring to all, passed away on Tuesday, March 12th, 2019 surrounded by all of her loved ones. She is survived by her three children and spouses: Loreta (Patrick Hollenbeck), Anthony, and Mario (Rachel); her grandchildren whom she adored: Aurora, Monica, Michael, Nicholas and Victoria; brother and sister-in-law Quirino and Lucia Paniccia; dear friends Al and Mamie Paniccia and Colomba Pastorino; Godchildren: Claudia, Bastianella, Robert, Loretta, and JoEllen, also several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Vincenzo and Annunziata, her sister Angelina, and brother-in-law, Lino. She was a devoted member of St. Anthony of Padua Church and a retired Endicott-Johnson employee, retiring after more than 38 years of service. The family is grateful for all the support and care given to Domenica during her illness especially her doctors, who went "above and beyond": the late Dr. Arjun Patel, Dr. Kashou, and Dr. Perry. The family is extremely grateful for her devoted home-care givers: Kim, Shontell, Ronnie, Annette, Susan, Debbie, Teri, Barb, Leslie, Jackie, and Nieva. She looked forward to daily visits for prayer and Holy Communion with her dear friend Sister Anisia, who was an angel to her. Domenica enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends, and traveling around the world in her later years. Through her strong faith and devotion, as well as her words and actions, she taught us the true meaning of unconditional love.
Funeral Mass will be Saturday, March 16th at St. Anthony of Padua Church at 9:30 am. Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home on Friday from 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to St. Francis Ministry, c/o Sister Anisia Muthonia, 906 Jenkins Street, Endicott, NY 13760 or Mercy House, 212 N. McKinley, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019