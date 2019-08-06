|
|
Domenick "Don" P. Mancini
Waverly -
Domenick "Don" P. Mancini, 76, Waverly, NY passed on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Born January 27, 1943, Johnson City, NY, son of Nick and Fannie (Macuch) Mancini.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11am at Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Don's memory to: , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 6, 2019