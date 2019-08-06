Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Domenick P. "Don" Mancini Obituary
Domenick "Don" P. Mancini

Waverly -

Domenick "Don" P. Mancini, 76, Waverly, NY passed on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

Born January 27, 1943, Johnson City, NY, son of Nick and Fannie (Macuch) Mancini.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11am at Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA.

Memorial donations may be made in Don's memory to: , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Those wishing to send flowers, express memories or condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 6, 2019
