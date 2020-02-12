Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
306 Odell Avenue,
Endicott, NY
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
306 Odell Avenue
Endicott, NY
Endwell - Domenico Roberto, 55 of Endwell passed away unexpectedly Monday, February 10, 2020. He was predeceased by his father Antonio. He is survived by his mother Lucia; brother Giuseppe (Gina) and a niece Marisa (Fiancé Nicholas Girard); uncles and aunts Donato and Antonietta Roberto, Lorenzo and Giovanna Roberto; cousins Donna and Jim Struble; Francesca and Tom Novak; Joseph and Traci Roberto; Tina Collacci; Marco Roberto and a special cousin Anna Finelli, whom he spoke to often. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Endicott and was employed by MacCormik Children-Family Services.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday 10:30 am at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 306 Odell Avenue, Endicott. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at church Saturday from 9 am until Mass time at 10:30 am.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020
