Domenico Roberto
Endwell - Domenico Roberto, 55 of Endwell passed away unexpectedly Monday, February 10, 2020. He was predeceased by his father Antonio. He is survived by his mother Lucia; brother Giuseppe (Gina) and a niece Marisa (Fiancé Nicholas Girard); uncles and aunts Donato and Antonietta Roberto, Lorenzo and Giovanna Roberto; cousins Donna and Jim Struble; Francesca and Tom Novak; Joseph and Traci Roberto; Tina Collacci; Marco Roberto and a special cousin Anna Finelli, whom he spoke to often. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Endicott and was employed by MacCormik Children-Family Services.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday 10:30 am at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 306 Odell Avenue, Endicott. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at church Saturday from 9 am until Mass time at 10:30 am.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020