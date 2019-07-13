Domenico Rossi



Binghamton - Domenico Rossi 85, of Binghamton, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on July 10, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents Antonio and Raffaella Rossi; son Antonio Rossi, and daughter Paula Rossi Taylor; brother Antonio "Toto" Rossi. He is survived by his children Raffaela Rossi, Anna (Ken) Leonard, Rita (Chris) Kamp, Dino (Shannon) Rossi; 11 grandchildren Donny, Tony, Chuck, Jennifer, Jason, Christopher, Danielle, Nicholas, Marissa, Ashley, Domenico; 5 great-grandchildren Lorena, Paula, Landon, Giuliana, Kaiden; several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sisters and brothers Maria Rando, Aldo Rossi, Gino "GiGi" Rossi, Rosetta (Charlie) Herrle. A special thank you to his cousin Mike Caruso for playing the accordion for him, cutting his hair and always being there. He was a retired employee of Dellapenna Bros. Construction in Johnson City, NY. He was a member of the Sons of Italy Lodge 487 in Binghamton, and a member of the Men's Abbruzzese Social Club. Domenico enjoyed playing cards, gardening, and taking trips back to Italy. The love of his life was his dog Ollie, who will dearly miss him. Visitation will be held on Monday July 15, 2019 from 8:30am until 9:30am at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Binghamton. A Funeral Mass will follow at 9:30am. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are with Albert J. DeMarco. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 13 to July 14, 2019