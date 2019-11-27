|
|
Dominic Cuchara
Southbury - Dominic Andrew Cuchara, 93, passed away on November 24, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of the late Julia Boucher Cuchara. Dominic was born in Binghamton, NY on November 14, 1926 to the late Stephen and Frances (Di Giorgio) Cuchiara. Dominic was first and foremost an artist, sculptor, and poet. He was a member of the Poetry Society and was a self-taught musician on the classical guitar and the piano. He has been involved in the political life of the community having run for First Selectman on the Independent ticket in Southbury. He was a Veteran of the US Army in World War II where he received the World War II Victory Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, and the Army of Occupation Medal. Dominic is survived by his five children: Claudia F. Cuchara, Valynne (Bernard) McFarlane, Rona (Tom) Richard, John (Sue) Cuchara and Tom (Lisa) Cuchara; ten grandchildren: Toby (Becky) Richard, Kristina (Floyd) Berry, Aaron (Jacqueline) McFarlane, Kimberly (Jeff) Treadyway, Curtis (Jamie) Richard, Julia (Toranio) Melbourne, Peter Richard, Breanna Cuchara, Nicholas Cuchara, and Jonathan Cuchara; and 14 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his fraternal infant twins: Marc and Stephanie; his brothers and sister: Anthony Cuchiara, Savario Cuchiara, Samuel Cuchiara, Matthew "Cuchiara" Armstrong; his sister: Mary "Cuchiara" Armstrong Kalaf, Joseph Cuchiara, James Cuchiara and Stephen Cuchara. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 30th at 1:00 PM at Carpino Funeral Home, 750 Main St. South, Southbury. The family will receive visitors prior to the service from 11:00 AM to 12:45PM. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery in Southbury. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.CarpinoCares.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019