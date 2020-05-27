Dominic J. Anastasia
Dominic J. Anastasia

Age 82, beloved husband, father and grandfather. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones Saturday May, 23rd. Dominic is survived by his wife of 55 years, the former Linda Apostolico; daughters Doreen (Michael) McMahon and Marilyn Calaitges; grandchildren Kelsey and Johnny Calaitges, and Dominic, Grace and Olivia McMahon; siblings Angelo (Patricia) Anastasi, Joseph (Erika) Anastasi and Deborah (Malcolm) Weiss. He is predeceased by his parents, Dominic and Maralda Anastasi, and sister Antoinette (James) Capozza.

A graduate of Old Forge High School, he served in the Army Reserve as a Sergeant in the 109th division, medical corp. Dominic was a resident of Johnson City, NY, where he raised his family and advanced his career as a master plumber, teaching students at BOCES, and supervising the department at Binghamton University where he earned the Distinguished Excellence Award in classified service. As a craftsmen, Dominic was extraordinarily generous with his time and talents, unconditionally ready to help anyone in need. He found joy in providing for his family, always quick to offer seconds at the dinner table.

Dominic was an avid sportsman and lover of the outdoors, a skill he enthusiastically shared and passed down to his children and grandchildren.

Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Dominic knew family was his proudest accomplishment. He will be remembered for his kindness, his giving nature, his wonderful stories, and (anyone at the butt end of his prank) his incredible sense of humor.

A memorial mass, followed by a celebration of life, will be held at a future date at St. Vincent Blessed Sacrament Church, Binghamton, NY, once the restrictions on large gatherings are eased. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and/or the Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements are entrusted to Solfanelli Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Scranton, PA.

Please visit the funeral home website to leaven an online condolence.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
