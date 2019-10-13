|
Dominick Kenneth Tammetta
October 28, 1928 -September 13, 2019
Dominick Kenneth Tammetta lived a long and healthy life, remaining fully active and engaged until his sudden passing at a robust 90 years of age. Born in Endicott, NY to first-generation immigrants, he received his doctoral degree in Special Education Administration at Syracuse University and dedicated his career to serving children with special needs.
Dominick was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Gaetano, his mother, Aurora and his sister, Lucille. He is survived by his wife Margaret, his children, Kristin, Scott and Peter, Margaret's children, Julie, Jim, Jackie and John, 17 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and extended family.
Dominick enjoyed an active lifestyle that included golf, tennis, skiing, swimming and gardening. He also loved to read, travel, and share a laugh with friends. He and his beloved wife savored their lakefront summers in upstate New York and their sunny, warm winters in Sarasota, Florida.
As a proud Italian with a poetic and gentle soul, Dominick found beauty in prose and had a gift for expressing himself in a way that honored the power of words to draw the heart in and connect us. He published his memoirs in a book titled 'Growing Up in My Little Italy, A Poetic Memoir of Northside Endicott in the '30s and 40's" which he lovingly dedicated to his wife and children. His recollections vividly portray the life and times of a reflective, observant, intellectual, quick-witted and tender man.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 28th, 2019 at St. James Church in Johnson City, New York at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Transfiguration Monastery, 701 NY Rte 79 Windsor, New York 13865.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2019