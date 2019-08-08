|
|
Dominick Retorto lll
Wildwood - Dominick Retorto lll, 56, of Wildwood NJ, formerly Owego NY where he was born and raised, passed away unexpectedly on August 4, 2019.
He is survived by his daughter Katelyn Retorto; grandson Jace Herrera; sister Jennifer Cosgrove; brother David Retorto and several nieces and nephews. Dominick was predeceased by his parents Berverly and Dominick Retorto; sister JoAnn Murphy; brother Robert Retorto.
Dominick spent his entire life in the auto body field and most recently property/pool maintenance at his current residence. Friends, neighbors and family always turned to him to get the job done. Dominick spent his free time engaging in many activities from golfing on the hill to deep sea fishing. His love for NASCAR carried over to many years of Saturday night racing at Shangria-La Speedway, and was hands down the New York Giants biggest fan. Always the life of the party and if you didn't "know who he was" it mostly certainly wouldn't take long to find out.The love and passion for his daughter Katelyn and grandson Jace never went unknown, he was proud. Dominick will be deeply missed by all.
Celebration of life will be held at the Ship and Shore bar, Wildwood NJ, Friday August 9,2019 from 5pm-8pm. Celebration of life will be held at Owego Moose Lodge,Owego NY, Saturday August 17,2019 from 1pm-4pm Condolences may be made to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 8, 2019