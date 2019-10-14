|
Don Rice
Clearwater, FL - Don Rice, age 81, died on Saturday, October 12, in Clearwater, Florida. He came into this world on January 11, 1938 as a surprise and a gift to his 42year old mother. Don was a blessing to his mother because his father was killed in a bus accident when Don was 5.
Through the years Don developed a great interest in science especially chemistry. He and his best friend often did extra experiments in the science lab. Some were safe but some had a small explosive nature to them. At his high school graduation he got many awards in science. His interest in science led him to think about a career as a chemical engineer. He attended Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, NY. During his time at RIT, he started tutoring students and liked it. He decided to become a teacher and went to the state of Washington to attend Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington. Years later he got a National Science Foundation grant to go to New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas where he earned a master's degree in science. He reached his goal of becoming a teacher and taught math and science in the Maine-Endwell School System for 30 years.
He loved teaching but during the summer he enjoyed his free time. He was an avid golfer and liked to remember that he got 3 holes in one.
After his move to Florida he continued developing his golf game, his poker playing as well as many other card games. He started following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tampa Bay Rays. We went to many Rays baseball games.
He leaves behind his loving wife Linda (that's me) after 58 years of marriage. He also leaves behind his daughter Cindy Rice. Cindy's daughter Meghan Forminsky, her husband Dale and their two girls Isabella and Olivia will cherish their memories of this most kind man. His daughter Trudy Avers her husband Michael and their two sons Michael and Joshua will also miss him. One other that he held dear was Shadoe McKee who spent time with us when she was in high school. He leaves her behind along with her husband Ian and their daughter Trinity.
The funeral and celebration of his life will be held at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park and Funeral Home at 2:00 on Wednesday, October 16.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019