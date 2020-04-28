Services
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
(607) 693-1151
Dona L. Davey


1943 - 2020
Dona L. Davey Obituary
Dona L. Davey

Nineveh - Dona L. Davey, 76 of Nineveh passed away on Sat. April 25, 2020 at her home. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Davey and her parents, Donald G. & Mildred E. Kern and a cousin Jeffery Horne, Bay Minette, AL. She is survived by her 3 cousins, Corinne DeLone-Ladd, Dover, PA, Regina Horne, West Chester, PA & Elizabeth Biles, Bay Minette, AL and also several special friends. She was a retired Research Scientist from the USDA. Dona was an avid horse person, having shown horses throughout the area and supported animal rights.

Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020
