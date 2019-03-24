Services
Johnson City - passed away peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the James G. Johnston Nursing Home. He was predeceased by his mother Doris Howe. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Sandra; daughters Michele and Terry Clark; Lori and Brian Gordon; Colleen Sanford; Kim Sanford; 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Don was an accomplished carpenter who could build or fix anything, even building 2 houses the family lived in. He loved tennis, skiing, camping and traveling. Don was most importantly a Godly man serving in the Afton Baptist Church for many years as a trustee, treasurer and Sunday School Teacher. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed. The family would like to thank the staff at JGJ for the compassionate care given to Don during his stay. At the family's request all services will be private. You may remember him by donating to a in his memory.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 24, 2019
