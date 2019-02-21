|
Donald A. Doolittle
Kirkwood - Donald A. Doolittle, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born on November 6, 1929 to Nelson E. (Eddie) and Estelle E. (Stella) (Roberts) Doolittle, Don lived his life on the Doolittle farm located on Trim Street in Kirkwood, New York. He is predeceased by his parents and brother, Archibald Doolittle.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, JoAnn (Sorber) Doolittle, and his sister, Ann (Pam) Breward of Connecticut.
Don leaves behind a legacy of 7 children. Chris (Rita) Doolittle, Laurie (Tom) Tracy, Bonnie Pecka, Cindy Picciano, Jeff Doolittle, Jon (Jennina) Doolittle, and Kathy (David George) Swezey.
He was also blessed with 20 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 3 nieces and a nephew. Deanna (Rich) Avery, Christopher (Lindsay) Doolittle, Erik (Constance) Tracy, Ian (Vicky) Tracy, Elise (Sean) Cook, Sarah (Chris) Kroll, Todd (Chanelle) Pecka, Jennifer Pecka, Travis (Kayleigh Dunlap) Pecka, Liam Ryan (Sam) Harrington, Alex Picciano, Evan Picciano, Jordan (Hannah Deane) Doolittle, Jake (Shelbie Golden) Doolittle, Ken Doolittle, Loch (Amanda) Doolittle, Logan Doolittle, Nate Swezey, Hannah Swezey, Ben Swezey, and Grace Swezey. Layla, Caleb, Ethan, Aaron, Addison, Easton, Michaela, Cora, Lucian, Cole, Max, Rye, Lily, Kaylee, Jaxson, Roland, Holden and two more on the way! Nieces, Dana Breward, Stacey (Peter) Beaupre, Linda Doolittle and nephew, Larry Doolittle.
Don was a 30 year retiree as Director of the Agricultural Stabilization Conservation Service for the Broome County branch of the USDA. In his retirement, Don grew Christmas trees on the Doolittle Farm right through this past holiday season, while proudly driving his 1952 Ferguson tractor. He was an active member of the Kirkwood Lion's Club, Windsor Alumni Association and the NRA. Don was known to drop everything he was doing to help his many friends and family that needed help or were struggling. He could be seen frequenting many sporting and music events at Windsor High School where he served on the school board when the high school was built. Some of his greatest joys were watching his children and grandchildren participate in school events. He had great pride in their accomplishments. He grew the most fabulous vegetable gardens, made the best pickles, painted beautiful pictures and gave the best bear hugs. He will be incredibly missed. ". …Be not burdened with times of sorrow; look for the sunshine of tomorrow. My life's been full, I savored much; good friends, good times, a loved one's touch…" (Moseley)
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, 5pm at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Riverside Cemetery, Windsor. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 3pm until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Donald Doolittle Agricultural Scholarship fund. Mail to: Black Knight Scholarship Fund at Community Foundation for South Central New York at 520 Columbia Drive Johnson City NY 13790 or to Windsor Central High School District Office at 1191 NY Route 79 Windsor NY 13865
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 21, 2019