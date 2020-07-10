Donald A. Gardner



Binghamton - Donald A. Gardner 90 of Binghamton died peacefully at Susquehanna Rehabilitation facility on July 10, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Frank and Maude Gardner, brothers Curtis, Roy and sister Erma, his loving wife of 53 years Marion A. Fitzgerald Gardner and his beautiful daughter Anne M. Dougherty. He is survived by his remaining children Stephen Gardner (Lynn Millard) Biddeford Maine, Nora (Michael) Gaige Kirkwood, New York, James Gardner (Kathy Smith) Binghamton, New York, Mary (Michael) Belo Apalachin, New York and a sister Donna Kay Grier of Santa Clara, California. He was also survived by 14 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Donald worked as an orderly at Binghamton State Hospital and Binghamton General Hospital. He served as a Medic in Kyoto Japan during the Korean Conflict. Donald retired after 27 proud years of service to the City of Binghamton as a police officer. Donald spent 20 years volunteering for Meals on Wheels delivering meals to shut-ins. He enjoyed reading, drawing, painting and watching the Yankees. Donald spent his lifetime in service to his family, his community and his country touching so many lives. The family would like to thank Castle Gardens and Susquehanna Nursing Home for their kind and generous care. In remembrance of Donald please consider a donation to the Broome County Humane Society 167 Conklin Ave Binghamton N.Y.



Arrangements will be made through Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home 137 Robinson Street Binghamton N.Y. Burial with Military Honors will be held at 11am on Wednesday at the Chenango Valley Cemetery 120 Nolan Road, Binghamton N.Y. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store