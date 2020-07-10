1/2
Donald A. Gardner
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald A. Gardner

Binghamton - Donald A. Gardner 90 of Binghamton died peacefully at Susquehanna Rehabilitation facility on July 10, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Frank and Maude Gardner, brothers Curtis, Roy and sister Erma, his loving wife of 53 years Marion A. Fitzgerald Gardner and his beautiful daughter Anne M. Dougherty. He is survived by his remaining children Stephen Gardner (Lynn Millard) Biddeford Maine, Nora (Michael) Gaige Kirkwood, New York, James Gardner (Kathy Smith) Binghamton, New York, Mary (Michael) Belo Apalachin, New York and a sister Donna Kay Grier of Santa Clara, California. He was also survived by 14 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Donald worked as an orderly at Binghamton State Hospital and Binghamton General Hospital. He served as a Medic in Kyoto Japan during the Korean Conflict. Donald retired after 27 proud years of service to the City of Binghamton as a police officer. Donald spent 20 years volunteering for Meals on Wheels delivering meals to shut-ins. He enjoyed reading, drawing, painting and watching the Yankees. Donald spent his lifetime in service to his family, his community and his country touching so many lives. The family would like to thank Castle Gardens and Susquehanna Nursing Home for their kind and generous care. In remembrance of Donald please consider a donation to the Broome County Humane Society 167 Conklin Ave Binghamton N.Y.

Arrangements will be made through Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home 137 Robinson Street Binghamton N.Y. Burial with Military Honors will be held at 11am on Wednesday at the Chenango Valley Cemetery 120 Nolan Road, Binghamton N.Y. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved