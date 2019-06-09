Services
MacPherson Funeral Home, Inc. - Newark Valley
5 Whig Street P.O. Box 575
Newark Valley, NY 13811
(607) 642-5535
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Berkshire, NY
View Map
Donald A. Hilliar Obituary
Donald A. Hilliar

Berkshire - Donald A. Hilliar, 88, passed away at his home on June 6 2019. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy D. Hilliar and his children, Michael Hilliar, Berkshire, Chris Hilliar and Greg (Mirtie) Hilliar of Melbourne, FL, Kathie (Keith) Johnson, of Nichols; grandchildren: Scott (Karla) Woodmansee, Lynn (Jesse) Playle, Kasey (Brittney) Hilliar, Krista Hilliar, Chase Hilliar, Kristen Hilliar, Breana and Jenna Hilliar, Kolby Hall, Greg Hilliar, Jr; great grandchildren: Danielle and Brock Woodmansee, Bishop and Gauge Playle, Hanna, Jackson, Mia, Shyenne, Rylnn, Gracen and great-great grandchildren, Kameren and Michael.

Don was a self-employed ceramic tile installer for many years. He was a hard-working, honest and generous man who never knew a stranger because he loved to socialize! He was also an adventurer who loved to hunt and fish. He was devoted to his wife Dorothy, the love of his life and to his family. He lived his life to the fullest and will be missed every day.

Friends are invited to join Don's family at a graveside service to be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Berkshire at 2 o'clock on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Following this service friends and family are invited to a dish to pass (if able) gathering at the Red Rooster 13334 State Rt 38, Richford.

Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimers Assoc, 401 Hayes Ave., Endicott, NY 13760 in memory of Donald A. Hilliar. MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be written in Don's guestbook at macphersonfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 9, 2019
