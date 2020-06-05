Donald A Snyder



Donald A Snyder, 59 of Friendsville PA/ Vestal NY passed away Friday 5/29/2020 after a two year courageous battle with cancer. He is predeceased by his parents Theresa & Donald L Snyder, sister Deborah Farrell. Donnie is survived by his daughter Holly Duffy, grandchildren Leah and Ethan Brown, siblings Sharon Ryan, Wayne (Pam) Snyder, Keith (Kathi) Snyder and Donna (Bob) Hinkley along with several nieces, nephews, Aunts, Uncles and many dear friends whom he was blessed to have. Donnie was a graduate of Vestal High School class of 1979. He spent most of his time at Tall Pines Golf course where he worked for more then 20 years, he loved maintaining the grounds, playing golf and enjoying a few beers with great company. Donnie was an avid sports fan especially loved Nascar, NY Yankee's & NY Giants. We are at a great loss and we all miss you immensely and will forever cherish the many memories that were made with you.









