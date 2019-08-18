|
Donald B. Hudson
Apalachin - Donald B. Hudson, 89, of Apalachin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Riverview Nursing Home, Owego. He was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Lois (Myers) Hudson. He is survived by his children: Darlene (Scott) Edwards, Endicott, Donald S. (Pam-deceased) Hudson, Buffalo, Daniels J. Hudson and fiance Laura Kolanda, Apalachin, Douglas A. Hudson and fiance Christine Marks, Conklin, 9 grandchildren, Michael, Dominic, Jeremiah, Joshua, Justin, Jessica, Brittany, Crystal and Amber and 9 great grandchildren, Gavin, Izabella, Gabe, Ellie, Liam, Dylan, Dezirae, Cerene, Kai, many nieces, nephews and cats. Don was a veteran who served during the Korean War, U.S. Air Force, 1951 - 1954 and was a security guard for IBM for 32 years, he also worked as a locksmith for them for 18 years. He was a bowler and loved garage sales and collecting pocket watches and pocket knives. Don was a life long member of the Park Terrace Community United Methodist Church. He also loved writing poems and would gladly recite them to anyone who would listen. Don was a kind and generous man who would gladly help anyone who asked. He will be greatly missed.
The family will receive friends, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, Endicott and Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Jermyn Cemetery in Jermyn, PA. In lieu of flowers Memorial donations may be made to the Alzeimers Association.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019