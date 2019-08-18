Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
(607) 785-0411
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
Jermyn Cemetery
Jermyn, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Hudson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald B. Hudson


1929 - 2019
Donald B. Hudson Obituary
Donald B. Hudson

Apalachin - Donald B. Hudson, 89, of Apalachin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Riverview Nursing Home, Owego. He was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Lois (Myers) Hudson. He is survived by his children: Darlene (Scott) Edwards, Endicott, Donald S. (Pam-deceased) Hudson, Buffalo, Daniels J. Hudson and fiance Laura Kolanda, Apalachin, Douglas A. Hudson and fiance Christine Marks, Conklin, 9 grandchildren, Michael, Dominic, Jeremiah, Joshua, Justin, Jessica, Brittany, Crystal and Amber and 9 great grandchildren, Gavin, Izabella, Gabe, Ellie, Liam, Dylan, Dezirae, Cerene, Kai, many nieces, nephews and cats. Don was a veteran who served during the Korean War, U.S. Air Force, 1951 - 1954 and was a security guard for IBM for 32 years, he also worked as a locksmith for them for 18 years. He was a bowler and loved garage sales and collecting pocket watches and pocket knives. Don was a life long member of the Park Terrace Community United Methodist Church. He also loved writing poems and would gladly recite them to anyone who would listen. Don was a kind and generous man who would gladly help anyone who asked. He will be greatly missed.

The family will receive friends, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, Endicott and Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Jermyn Cemetery in Jermyn, PA. In lieu of flowers Memorial donations may be made to the Alzeimers Association.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
