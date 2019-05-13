Donald C. D'Angelo



Donald "Uncle, Doc" D'Angelo 61, of Binghamton, passed away peacefully at his home on May 10, 2019. He is predeceased by his father Gregorio D'Angelo; sister Maria Tifft. He is survived by his mother Iolanda (DiRosa) D'Angelo; nephews Gregory Tifft and fiancé Kate Mower, Christopher Tifft and fiancé Janie Williams; brother in-law Dale and Marlaina Tifft; as well as many cousins. He was a proud graduate of Catholic Central High School class of 1976. He was a lifelong resident of Binghamton's South Side, and will be dearly missed. Don coached many years of grammar school basketball at St. John's Church. Don enjoyed spending time at Manni's with many close friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 until 7pm at the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home Inc. 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY 13904. A Prayer Service will be held at 10am on Wednesday at the Funeral Home and continue with a Funeral Mass at Sts. John and Andrew Church at 11am. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are with Albert J. DeMarco. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 13 to May 14, 2019