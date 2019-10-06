Services
Donald Charles Brooks Sr.


1943 - 2019
Ithaca - Donald Charles Brooks Sr. 76 passed away on October 3, 2019. Don was born on April 3, 1943 in Ithaca, NY and was the son of Osmer and Helen Brooks. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his brother Osmer Jr.

He was a 1961 graduate of Whitney Point Central School, Whitney Point, NY and Hartwick College, Oneonta, NY in 1965. Don worked at IBM for 36 years in various technical and management positions.

Survivors include his wife, Cora, son DJ (Jennifer) their children Mallory, Nole and Turner, a daughter Cristi (Kevin) Cagle, stepdaughter Laurie (Terry) Nagy, their children Samantha, Patrick and Alexandra.

The family would like to thank The Viera Renal Care, Tamara Dearing, RN and the whole staff who gave exceptional care.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for later this Month. Donations in Don's name to the . You may sign Don's guestbook and see an extended obituary at www.beckmanwilliamson.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Oct. 6, 2019
