Donald DePugh
Apalachin - Donald DePugh, 85, passed away peacefully at Willow Point Nursing Home on Tuesday May 14, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Ralph and Hazel DePugh, his in-laws Eva and Glenn Lee, his sister and brother in law Evelyn and Stew McDonald, his brother-in-law Bud Lee
and nephew Todd McDonald. He is survived by Barbara(his wife), married and in love for 63 years, his sons Roger (Mary Beth), Kevin (Debbie), David (Dora), and Allan, grandchildren Sean (Annie), Sheri (Joe Sun), Melissa, Christopher M (Vilja), Christopher S (Nicole Fricker), and Rebekah, and great-grandchildren Carter and Levi, sister in law Carol Lee, nephews Dale (Amy) McDonald, Greg (Carol) McDonald, Joel (Robyn) Lee, Andrew Lee, and great nieces and nephews. Blessings of continuous cherished moments with his family were Don's biggest joys. Don graduated from Union Endicott High School, Harper College, Brown University (with honors), and Fairfield University. He served in the US Army in the MRU at the Pentagon. He loved music and was part of the handbell choir at church, played saxophone in the UE band, and also enjoyed playing the console organ. He enjoyed BC Pops concerts with friends. Don was active in Cub Scouts in the Tioga District. He was a long time member (50+ years) of First
United Methodist Church of Endicott where he served and chaired many committees, as well as teaching Sunday School. With others, Don prepared and served the Free Fellowship Meal there. He retired as Vice President of Systems of the Binghamton Savings Bank after 37 years, where he served on many community boards. During his banking career, Don was President of American Institute of Banking, Binghamton Chapter. Don coached Apalachin Little League and VYBO. He enjoyed and attended many college and pro sporting events to include Buffalo Bills, Cornell, Syracuse, Binghamton University, and other NY teams with his family.
Along with his wife Barbara, they went to their grandchildren's sporting, music, dance, and school events, enjoying every one. And they are sure proud of them. Don was a warm and friendly conversationalist and a great listener. He had innumerable humorous one liners through the years.
Don, with all our love, for all you are, to each one of us.
To you West Wingers at Willow Point Nursing Home-appreciation for all you did for Don with your compassion, preserving his dignity, with your warm professional ways.
Family will receive friends at Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, NY 13760, Friday, May 17 from 4-7 PM. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. If you would like, in memory of Don, give a hug to someone today.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 15 to May 16, 2019