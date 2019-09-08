|
Donald (Don) E. Hill
Endwell - Donald (Don) E. Hill of Endwell NY (formerly of Bonita Springs FL and Utica NY) died on Saturday August 31st at the Good Shepherd Village Skilled Nursing Facility. He was born on October 25, 1928 in Utica, New York. Don was predeceased by his parents Roy & Marion Hill, his brother John (Jack) Hill and his wife Elizabeth J. Hill of 67 years. He is survived by his sons Robert of Aurora Co, Douglas of Sarasota Fl, his daughter Deborah of Elmira NY and his four grandchildren Ashley, Sarah, Jack and Elizabeth. Don was a graduate of St. Francis De Sales High School in Utica NY and earned his Bachelor's Degree from Niagara University. He retired from the General Electric Company after 37 years of service where he held Plant and Material management positions including Plant Manager at the former GE Westover facility. Don was a veteran of the Korean War where he served as a combat infantry officer in the 1st Cavalry Division. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday September 13, 2019 at 10am at the Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Street, Endwell. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Johnson City, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 8 to Sept. 12, 2019