Donald E. Huling
Owego - Donald E. Huling passed away on Saturday September 14th, 2019 while relaxing in the 1000 Islands. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Patricia Huling, his four children; Donald (Heather) Huling, Johnson City, Tamara (Matthew) Macinski, Endicott, Thomas Huling, Albuquerque, NM, and Jonathan (Rudy) Huling, Buffalo. He was the proud Grandfather to Madison, Declan, Jude, Mabel and August. Amongst visiting with his family and friends, Don also enjoyed spending time at the Saint Lawrence River. He loved being outdoors in the sun boating, fishing and keeping his lawn as well as everyone else's looking perfect. Don was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the 1960's and spent his career in the construction industry. After spending over 25 years at Binghamton Plate Glass he was the proud owner of Architectural Glazing Services until he retired. Don had a great admiration for engineering and his country. He was a great husband, father and friend and was loved by everyone he met. The family will receive friends at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 765 Main St. Vestal, on Saturday September 21, at 10 a.m. A celebration of his life will follow at 11 a.m. Please consider a memorial donation in memory of Don to at .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019