Donald E. West, Sr.
Kirkwood - Donald E. West Sr. formally of Kirkwood passed away peacefully on November 18, 2019 at the Willow Point Nursing Home. He was predeceased by his wife Evelyn Jeanette West, daughter Susan Marie West and stepson William Freeman. He is survived by a son Donald West Jr., daughter Connie West, brother in law Bill Simpson, grandson Tyler B. West and his wife Erin; great grandsons Jericho, Roman and Hudson and close friend Marie Dolan. Donald was born in North Hornell NY and graduated from Corning North High School. Don was a foreman in the mines, helping to build the tunnel from the Cannonsville Reservoir to NYC to supply the drinking water. He was a police officer for the Village of Hancock and in 1965 Donald started his career at IBM Endicott he became a tool and model maker and retired as an IBM Manager. Don was a lifetime member of the Village of Kirkwood Fire Department and served as an officer for the department for many years and everyone knew he was a diehard NY Giants Fan. Don was a kind and gentle soul and was liked by all he met. A Funeral Service will be held at 10am on Friday November 22, 2019 at the Nimmonsburg United Methodist Church 918 Upper Front Street Binghamton. The family will receive friends on Friday at 9am until the time of the service. Burial will be in Rural Cemetery Hornell, NY. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Project Paw 127 Bevier Street Binghamton NY 13904
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019