Donald "Dell" F. DeLorenzo
Kirkwood - Donald "Dell" F. DeLorenzo died August 14, 2020 at Mercy House. He was predeceased by his wife Barbara in 2015 and his brother Charles DeLorenzo in 2020. He is survived by his brother Samuel DeLorenzo, his niece Carla DeLorenzo and her son Michael, his nephew Jason DeLorenzo and his son Sam, sister-in-law Theresa DeLorenzo, special friends Helen Kwiatkowski, Bob Snow, Jim and Bernadette Travis and his faithful dog Silvie. Dell served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Hawaii. He was a career bartender. For many years, he owned Dell's Palaz Tavern on Court St. in Binghamton and in later years he was part owner of the Fireside Inn in Port Crane. Dell valued the lasting friendships he made over the years with countless customers. He enjoyed fishing and golf. Dell loved to sing karaoke, especially Johnny Cash and Frank Sinatra songs, and like the words to his favorite song, he indeed did it his way.
A private burial will be made in Knox Cemetery, Ouaquaga. In recognition of the care provided to Dell, please express your sympathy by making a donation to Mercy House of the Souther Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott 13760. Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton.