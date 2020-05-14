Donald F. Hall
Binghamton - Donald F. Hall, 82, passed away on May 12, 2020 at Wilson Memorial Hospital in Johnson City, N.Y. after battling a respiratory illness with other complications.
Donald was a proud Albany School of Pharmacy graduate and a retired long time pharmacist, having operated the Whitney Point Pharmacy for many years.
Having been predeceased by son Andrew (2012), he is survived by his wife of 57 years Caroline (Grocki) Hall and three children: Tom and Alida with two sons Peter and Jared; Matthew and Takako with one daughter Michelle one son Alex; Krystyna and John with one son Nathaniel.
He is also survived by his sister Kathleen Crimmins and brother Richard Hall, as well as many nephews and nieces and their families.
Besides being beloved by his many pharmacy colleagues and customers over the years, Donald wore many other hats. Always the dapper dresser, he put those fine pharmacy skills to another good use as an expert home bartender - visitors will attest to his Manhattans being the very best. Donald was also an excellent grill master, and when long work hours permitted, he and Caroline enjoyed traveling. In retirement, Donald developed additional interests in model trains, adventure novels, and sampling new wines with friends. He was most of all a family man, and what a wonderful legacy he leaves behind.
Due to the virus pandemic, funeral services will be private. Burial will be at the Saint Stanislaus Kostka Polish Cemetery in Johnson City, N.Y. Services provided by the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. Please sign his guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 14 to May 17, 2020.