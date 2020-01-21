|
Donald F. Straub
Colesville - Don Straub, singer, musician, flintknapper, history buff, speaker, Emmaus member, fisherman, friend, husband, father, grandfather, step-father, brother, uncle and most importantly lover of God, met his God last Friday, January 17, 2020. He "finished the race" with assurance that death would only bring him face to face with his Savior and looked forward to that with joy. He deepened his love and understanding for God over the last ten months, rarely missing Sunday worship, Sunday night Service, Wednesday night Prayer Meeting and sometimes Thursday night class. He was voracious in reading the Scriptures. His vision was to see others come to the knowledge of Jesus Christ and experience the transforming power of God's love. He made his living installing carpet and at times took birds, fish, musical instruments or historical objects as payment for his labor. He offered his skill freely to help out various churches and a summer camp. The New Appalachia Gospel Bluegrass Band allowed him to share the Gospel in song and the band considered it a ministry, always offering their performance with no fee. Serving on Emmaus and Chrysalis Teams allowed him to show many new Christians and Teens "What Would Jesus Do" simply by his actions and reactions to the events of the day. He helped on archaeological digs, spent hours hunting for arrowheads and attended the Stone Tool Convention each summer in Letchworth Park. Last Spring he visited elementary school classes for a presentation of History in a Trunk, where he dressed as a Native American Indian and taught what life was like in the years before White man came to this country. He loved all kinds of knowledge and remembered it well. Often taking off on lengthy tangents of how car brakes work, why days are longer in the summer, how killifish reproduce, etc., etc. He is survived by his wife, Sandy, Daughter Amber (Francisco) Sainz, Son Quinn (Luisa) Straub, Step children John, Cheryl and Paul Stankavage. Five Grandchildren, Marcos, Austin, Sebastian and Eli Sainz, Savannah Rose Straub. One brother John Straub, two sisters Pat Travers and Joann Porter. Many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. A memorial service is planned for Friday, January 24, 2020, held at First Baptist Church of Port Crane, 38 Canal St, Port Crane, NY. Calling hours 9:30 - 11:00 am, Service 11 am with a meal following at the church. No flowers or donations but Don would hope that you would help to change the world by sending flowers or giving money to someone who is hurting and in need. Our comfort lies in the truth…"Then I heard a voice from heaven say, Write this: Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on." "Yes", says the spirit, "they will rest from their labor, for their deeds will follow them." (Revelation 14:13). Services provided by the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. Please sign his online guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020