Donald G. Butler
Taylor, PA - Donald G. Butler, 57, of Taylor, PA, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Regional Hospital in Scranton, PA. He was born on August 27, 1962 in Johnson City, NY to the late William G. "Jerry" and Mary (Wallan) Butler.
Surviving are his two sisters and brothers-in-law, Judy and Ralph Freeman, Evonne and Ronald Bates, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncle.
A Funeral Rite will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday January 25, 2020, at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home, with Rev. Casimir Stanis of St. Brigid's parish officiating. Interment will be in St. Thomas' Cemetery, Little Meadows, PA. Friends may call on the family from 10:30 until the service.
Donations in Donnie's memory can be made to UCP of NEPA, 425 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020