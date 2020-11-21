Donald G. Harrington
Donald G. Harrington, 94, of Endwell, New York and Colchester, Vermont, died Sunday, November 15. Son of Forrest Harrington and Violet Simpson Harrington. Predeceased by loving wife, Anne Seaver Harrington, and cherished daughter, Nancy Harrington Denning. He is survived by children Betsy (David) Hoffman, Lake Elmo, Minnesota; Richard Harrington, Endwell; and Janet (Mark) Mattis, Niskayuna, NY; son-in-law Kevin Denning, Endwell; grandchildren Marianne Denning, London, England; Michael (Mary) Denning, San Diego, CA; Luke (Dani) Hoffman, Minnetonka, MN; Laura (Josh) Wagner, Sun Prairie, WI; Carrie Mattis, Schenectady, NY; and Anna Mattis, Philadelphia, PA; great-grandchildren Henry (5) and Everly (3) Hoffman and Theodore Donald Wagner (3 months). He is also survived by sister-in-law Martha Kimball, So. Burlington, VT, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Because of excellent care from outstanding caregivers Sean, Dan, and Tammy, Don was able to realize his dream to live at home. Born in Pittsfield, MA, Donald graduated from Mont Pleasant High School, Schenectady, NY before entering the Navy. He became a commissioned Ensign in the Navy at the end of the Second World War. Donald attended Union College and Brown University where he met the love of his life, Anne Seaver. He graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), where he earned a Bachelor of Aeronautical Engineering degree. Donald worked for Pratt & Whitney in Hartford, CT, before marrying Anne, and starting a new career at IBM in Schenectady in 1950, as a Customer Engineer in Product Test. He moved on to become Manager of Laboratory Operations at Glendale, and retired as Controller of IBM Glendale in 1984, after 34 years of service to IBM. Don had wide and varying interests and hobbies, all of which called upon his creativity and perfectionism, from building and flying radio-controlled airplanes, to being a ham radio hack, sailing, electronics, woodworking, machining, and his greatest obsession-collecting and restoring antique automobiles. For twenty years, Don was President of the Southern Tier Model A's where he formed many enduring friendships. Monthly meetings were held in his working garage where he enthusiastically led demonstrations on a variety of restoration topics. He enjoyed showing his cars at car meets and driving them in various parades. He found joy in Swing Music, John Wayne and WWII movies, and M*A*S*H. Together, he and Anne enjoyed antiquing and riding around town in his restored Model A's, and spending their summers in Vermont at their lake cottage, where friends were considered their second family. He cherished time with his grandchildren, including the traditions of breakfast at McDonald's, lunch at Brigante's Snack Bar, and dancing to the player piano. Don was extremely proud of all his children and grandchildren and didn't hesitate to express this pride. Don made friends wherever he went and was always willing to help anyone who needed his expertise and brilliant ability to solve problems of any kind creatively. His wisdom, love of family and love of life impacted everyone he met and will live on in those he leaves behind. Due to COVID, no services will be held at this time. The family hopes to have a celebration of life for Don next summer in Colchester. Memorial contributions may be made to Center for Technology & Innovation, 321 Water St., Binghamton, NY 13901 (online at: http://www.ctandi.org/donate
) or The Henry Ford Museum, 20900 Oakwood Boulevard, Dearborn, MI 48124 (online at: https://www.thehenryford.org
).