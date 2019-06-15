|
|
Donald Gay
Endicott - Donald Gay of Endicott, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Mercy House of the Southern Tier, Endicott. Born on April 15, 1934 he was the son of the late William and Mary Gay and raised in Owego. He married Jo-Ann Vickers on October 3, 1964 and they spent 54 happy and loving years together, faithful to their family and the Church. Don is predeceased by his wife, Jo-Ann and brother, David Gay. He is survived by his three sons, Gregory (Trish) Gay, Douglas Ganey and Bradley (Laurie) Gay; six grandchildren, Lauren Gay, Sofia Ganey, Juliet, Emily, Rachel and Ethan Gay; sisters, Gloria (Edward) Milks and Marianne (Vinicio) Canatore. Don was a graduate of Cornell University, he served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956-59, rising to the rank of 1st lieutenant. He worked for the City of Binghamton Water Department for 20 years, eventually serving as superintendent until his retirement in 1991. After retiring, he taught water utilities classes for several years. He was a faithful Catholic and parishioner at St. Ambrose Church, a Eucharistic Minister, Prayer Group leader and a member of the Nocturnal Eucharistic Adoration Society. A Funeral Mass for Don will be held on Monday at 10:30 AM at St. Ambrose Church, 203 Washington Ave, Endicott. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at Church on Monday from 9:30 AM until Mass time at 10:30 AM. In Lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Don's memory may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 15 to June 16, 2019